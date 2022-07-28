N.S. reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, slight decrease in hospitalizations

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of five more people in Nova Scotia, according to data released by the province Thursday.

The data in Thursday's update covers seven days between July 19 and July 25.

The province is reporting 60 new hospital admissions during that time period and a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

As of Tuesday, there were 42 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, down from 44 at that time last week. Six people were being treated in the intensive care unit.

The median age of a person in hospital with the virus is 75.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 1,910 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,877 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Thursday, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.2 percent have had one dose of vaccine. The province says 14.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time.

VACCINE BOOKINGS OPEN FOR KIDS UNDER 5

Nova Scotians can now book a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five.

The province opened vaccine bookings for children between the ages of six months and under five years on Thursday.

The Nova Scotia government says the initial supply of the vaccine for children in this age group will be limited, but more appointments will be added once the province receives more doses from the federal government.

Children will need two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks apart.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.