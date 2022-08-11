N.S. reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, small increase in cases, dip in hospital admissions
Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, according to data released by the province Thursday.
Nova Scotia is also reporting a slight dip in new hospital admissions and an increase in new COVID-19 cases.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 473 people in Nova Scotia have died of the virus.
The data in Thursday's report covers the timeperiodfrom Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The province is reporting 50 new hospital admissions, compared to 54 last week.
As of Tuesday, there were 50 people in hospital, compared to 41 people last Tuesday.
Seven people are being treated in intensive care units.
The median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 75.
NEW CASES
The province is reporting 1,741 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,683 last week.
VACCINATION
As of Monday 14.9 per cent of people in Nova Scotia had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.2 per cent had one dose and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.
-
Man's body recovered from water in Huntsville: OPPOPP is investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was found in the water off Crescent Bay Lane in Huntsville.
-
Clear skies, warm weather in store to enjoy the peak of the Perseids meteor showerWhile a supermoon is expected to wash out all but the very brightest of this year's Perseids meteor shower, astronomy experts say if you choose your spot well, you will still be able to enjoy it.
-
Unoccupied boat found in Ohio, police continue search for missing Port Burwell boaterA search for a missing boater continues in Lake Erie after an unoccupied boat was found along the shoreline in Madison, Ohio.
-
Transportation expert weighs in on roundabout saftey following collision in KitchenerAsk people driving and walking in the area of the Erb St. West and Ira Needles Blvd. roundabout, and it’s not hard to find someone with concerns or the story of a close call.
-
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rallyThe suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
-
Brother of imprisoned military veteran in Belize calls for safe returnThe family of J.R. Smith, locked up in a Belize prison for nearly two weeks, is hoping the Canadian government steps up for the military veteran charged with murder in a mass shooting at a nightclub.
-
Butterfly release program in Manitoba seeing successThe Assiniboine Park Conservancy released more than 200 endangered butterflies back into the landscape this year.
-
Antigonish RCMP investigating damage to fire department’s water stationPolice in Antigonish County are investigating an act of vandalism after someone cut a filling pipe at a water station used by a fire department.