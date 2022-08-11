N.S. reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, small increase in cases, dip in hospital admissions

Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, according to data released by the province Thursday.

Nova Scotia is also reporting a slight dip in new hospital admissions and an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 473 people in Nova Scotia have died of the virus.

The data in Thursday's report covers the timeperiodfrom Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting 50 new hospital admissions, compared to 54 last week.

As of Tuesday, there were 50 people in hospital, compared to 41 people last Tuesday.

Seven people are being treated in intensive care units.

The median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 75.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 1,741 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,683 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Monday 14.9 per cent of people in Nova Scotia had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.2 per cent had one dose and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.