N.S. reports 5 deaths, drop in cases, increase in hospitalizations in COVID-19 dashboard update

Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a decrease in cases and deaths in the province’s weekly dashboard update.

Five more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in relation to the virus to 456. The average age of a person who has died from COVID-19 is 83.

The data released Thursday covers the period of time from July 5-12.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There were 36 people admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, up 15 from last week.

As of Thursday, 32 people remain in the hospital — nine of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The average age of a person in a hospital with COVID-19 is 67.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 1,562 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, down from the 1,749 cases reported last week.

VACCINATION

In Nova Scotia, 14.8 per cent of people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.2 per cent have one dose and 82 per cent have two or more doses of vaccine.