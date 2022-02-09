N.S. reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 8 new hospital admissions

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a news release from the province, it says the deaths involve:

a woman in her 60s in the Northern Zone

a woman in her 70s in the Western Zone

a woman in her 80s in the Eastern Zone

two women in their 90s in the Central Zone

According to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 166 deaths in Nova Scotia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nova Scotia also reported eight new hospitalizations and four discharges related to COVID-19 since Tuesday.

According to a press release from the province Wednesday, there are 91 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in the designated COVID-19 unit.

Of the 91 people in hospital:

16 are in intensive care

the average age is 63

the age range is zero to 95 years old

the average length hospital stay is 8.4 days

84 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 91 people in hospital due to COVID-19 is as follows:

22 (24.2 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

32 (35.2 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

one (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated

36 (39.6 per cent) are unvaccinated

Officials say less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

There are also 276 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:

135 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

141 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 2,163,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 85 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 58.6 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 2.7 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

CASES AND TESTING

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,718 tests. An additional 365 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of Wednesday’s cases:

117 are in the Central Zone

59 are in the Eastern Zone

82 are in the Northern Zone

107 cases are in the Western Zone

As of Wednesday there are an estimated 3,232 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS

The province reported one new outbreak at Seaview Manor – a long-term care facility in Glace Bay. Public health says there are six staff members who have tested positive at the home.

"Public health is working with the facilities to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place," reads a release from the province.