N.S. reports 54 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday, decrease since Saturday
Nova Scotia is reporting 54 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday.
Of the 54 in hospital:
- 12 are in intensive care
- the age range is from zero to 93-years-old
- the median age is 63
- 51 were admitted during the Omicron wave
There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 135 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 177 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
Nova Scotia is not reporting any additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
The province says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and discharges is not available on Sunday.
CASES AND TESTING
On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,811 tests. An additional 214 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.
Of those cases:
- 61 are in the Central Zone
- 45 are in the Eastern Zone
- 53 are in the Northern Zone
- 55 are in the Western Zone