N.S. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; three recoveries

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The new cases are from a three-day period, including Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Three of the cases are in the province's Central zone. One is related to travel, one is a close contact to a previously reported case, and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in the Western zone - both are related to travel.

One case is in the Northern zone and is also travel related.

There were no cases reported in the province's Eastern zone on Tuesday.

Three of the province's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, as the active number of cases increases to 12.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 DATA

There have been 5,896 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,788 people have recovered, and 93 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently one person in hospital in an intensive care unit due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,309 tests on July 30, 2,407 tests on July 31, 1,987 tests on Aug.1, and 1,607 tests on Aug. 2. To date, the province has processed 1,036,264 tests since the pandemic began.

Since April 1, there have been 4,151 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 295 cases (2 active cases)

Central zone: 4,672 cases (7 active cases)

Northern zone: 302 cases (1 active case)

Eastern zone: 624 cases (2 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to August 8, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 1,360,660 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 76.2 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Approximately 63.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,556,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health offers several walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone, and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Tuesday, Aug. 3:

Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle St., Halifax, from noon to 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 160 -703 Main St., Cole Harbour, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mobile Pop Up Unit- Kiwanis Graham Grove Park (45 Grahams Grove) from 12 to 6:30 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: