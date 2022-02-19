N.S. reports 60 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Saturday
Maria Tobin
Nova Scotia is reporting 60 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Saturday.
Of the 60 in hospital:
- 12 are in intensive care
- the age range is from zero to 93-years-old
- the median age is 63
- 63 were admitted during the Omicron wave
There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 128 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 165 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
Nova Scotia is not reporting any additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
The province says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and discharges is not available on Saturday.
CASES AND TESTING
On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,633 tests. An additional 200 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.
Of those cases:
- 91 are in the Central Zone
- 41 are in the Eastern Zone
- 33 are in the Northern Zone
- 35 are in the Western Zone
