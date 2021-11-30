N.S. reports 61 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; active infections increase to 200

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 31 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections in the province to 200.

Public health said 33 of Tuesday's cases are in the Northern zone, 24 are in the Central zone and four cases are in the Western zone.

Officials said there is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in the Northern zone. There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

"While there is a low level of ongoing community transmission in the northern part of Nova Scotia, the higher case numbers we're seeing in the area yesterday and today are associated with a cluster of cases in a defined group of largely unvaccinated individuals," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "They are co-operating with local public health and the cases appear to be contained within this group."

Public health said there continues to be no new cases of COVID-19 at the East Cumberland Lodge – a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.

To date, the home has reported 43 positive cases of COVID-19, 32 of which were among residents and 11 were staff members. Four of the infected residents have died as a result of the virus.

POSITIVE CASES AT SCHOOLS

Since Monday, fours schools have been notified of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Staff, parents and guardians will be notified of exposures if a positive case was at the school while infectious.

A list of schools with exposures can be found online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,999 on Monday.

There are currently 13 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including four in an intensive care unit.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,288 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,978 people have recovered and 110 have died due to COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

In total, 84.7 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

As of Tuesday, 1,635,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 790,742 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 20,858 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: