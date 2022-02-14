N.S. reports 7 deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, 3 new hospital admissions

Health officials in Nova Scotia have announced seven deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a news release from the province, the deaths are all people from the Western Zone and involve:

a man in his 60s

two men and a woman in their 70s

a woman and man in their 80s

a man in his 90s

“This is another very sad weekend. Seven more Nova Scotians lost their lives because of this virus, and I offer my deepest condolences to their families and friends as they navigate through this extremely difficult time,” said Premier Tim Houston in a new release from the province.

“Every person we lose is a reminder that COVID-19 persists as a threat in our communities. It hurts me to know that seven more families are grieving the loss of a loved one before their time.”

The province is reporting three new admissions, and five discharges from hospital Monday. There are currently 68 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are getting specialized care in a COVID-19 unit.

Of the 68 people in hospital:

Twelve are in the ICU.

Their ages range from nine to 93-years-old.

The median age is 66.

The average stay for people hospitalized for COVID-19 is six days.

“I offer my thoughts and prayers to the families and friends grieving the loss of a loved one today,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in a news release from the province.

“The best way to protect yourself and those around you is to get vaccinated whether it’s your first, second or third dose.”

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

18 (26.5 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

23 (33.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

One (1.5 per cent) is partially vaccinated

26 (38.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

The province says there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19.

32 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

156 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Sunday, 2,182,582 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 91.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 85.6 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 60.2 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 1.9 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

CASES AND TESTING

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,554 tests. An additional 158 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of those cases:

57 are in the Central Zone

39 are in the Eastern Zone

31 are in the Northern Zone

31 are in the Western Zone

From Feb. 12 and 13, 15 of the 558 positive lab results were repeat positives.

As of Monday, there are an estimated 2,661 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

OUTBRREAK UPDATE:

NSHA is reporting new outbreaks in a ward at three hospitals:

Cape Breton Regional Hospital, fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, fewer than five patients have tested positive

St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke, fewer than five patients have tested positive

NSHA is also reporting additional cases related to the outbreaks in three hospitals: