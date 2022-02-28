N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
Public health says the other six deaths involve:
- a man in his 60s in the Central Zone
- a woman in her 60s in the Northern Zone
- a man in his 70s in the Northern Zone
- a man in his 80s in the Northern Zone
- two women in their 80s in the Central Zone
"We know this virus can have devastating impacts. As we loosen restrictions, I ask Nova Scotians to be very mindful of their own health and take steps to protect yourself and those around you," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Monday. "Most importantly, stay home when you're sick and follow public health advice for testing and isolation."
The newest data brings the total number of deaths related to the virus in Nova Scotia to 200.
There were also six new hospital admissions since Friday and four discharges.
Currently, there are 45 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.
Of the 45 in hospital:
- 10 are in intensive care
- the age range is from five to 92-years-old
- the median age is 59
- the average length of stay in hospital is 6.6 days
- 43 were admitted during the Omicron wave
The vaccination status of the 45 in hospital is as follows:
- 11 (24.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 20 (44.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
- one (2.2 per cent) is partially vaccinated
- 13 (28.9 per cent) are unvaccinated
There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 122 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 166 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
VACCINE UPDATE
As of Sunday, 2,212,224 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Of those, 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86.7 per cent have received their second dose.
As well, 62.3 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 0.6 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.
Public health says as of Monday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.
CASES AND TESTING
Since Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 4,902 tests.
On Saturday, 322 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified. Of those:
- 168 are in the Central Zone
- 45 are in the Eastern Zone
- 53 are in the Northern Zone
- 56 are in the Western Zone
On Sunday, another 322 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified. Of those:
- 128 are in the Central Zone
- 64 are in the Eastern Zone
- 64 are in the Northern Zone
- 66 are in the Western Zone
On Monday, 243 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified. Of those:
- 133 are in the Central Zone
- 24 are in the Eastern Zone
- 57 are in the Northern Zone
- 29 are in the Western Zone
As of Monday, Nova Scotia estimates there to be 1,967 active cases of COVID-19.
Public health says it does expect an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported as the result of people with positive rapid tests being able to get a confirmatory PCR test again.
New cases will now show a greater proportion of the overall cases in the province.
"As we move towards living with COVID, it is important everyone understands Nova Scotia continues to see new cases," said Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health. "Please continue to get vaccinated if you haven't already, stay home if you are feeling unwell, and follow the public health protocols in place to protect yourself and your communities."
OUTBREAK UPDATE
The province's health authority is reporting additional cases related to outbreaks at three hospitals:
- one additional patient in a ward at Hants Community Hospital in Windsor, where fewer than 10 patients have now tested positive
- one additional patient in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where 10 patients have now tested positive
- one additional patient in a separate ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where 12 patients have now tested positive