N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s

Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.

Public health says the other six deaths involve:

a man in his 60s in the Central Zone

a woman in her 60s in the Northern Zone

a man in his 70s in the Northern Zone

a man in his 80s in the Northern Zone

two women in their 80s in the Central Zone

"We know this virus can have devastating impacts. As we loosen restrictions, I ask Nova Scotians to be very mindful of their own health and take steps to protect yourself and those around you," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Monday. "Most importantly, stay home when you're sick and follow public health advice for testing and isolation."

The newest data brings the total number of deaths related to the virus in Nova Scotia to 200.

There were also six new hospital admissions since Friday and four discharges.

Currently, there are 45 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 45 in hospital:

10 are in intensive care

the age range is from five to 92-years-old

the median age is 59

the average length of stay in hospital is 6.6 days

43 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 45 in hospital is as follows:

11 (24.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

20 (44.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

one (2.2 per cent) is partially vaccinated

13 (28.9 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:

122 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

166 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Sunday, 2,212,224 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86.7 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 62.3 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 0.6 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Public health says as of Monday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

CASES AND TESTING

Since Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 4,902 tests.

On Saturday, 322 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified. Of those:

168 are in the Central Zone

45 are in the Eastern Zone

53 are in the Northern Zone

56 are in the Western Zone

On Sunday, another 322 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified. Of those:

128 are in the Central Zone

64 are in the Eastern Zone

64 are in the Northern Zone

66 are in the Western Zone

On Monday, 243 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified. Of those:

133 are in the Central Zone

24 are in the Eastern Zone

57 are in the Northern Zone

29 are in the Western Zone

As of Monday, Nova Scotia estimates there to be 1,967 active cases of COVID-19.

Public health says it does expect an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported as the result of people with positive rapid tests being able to get a confirmatory PCR test again.

New cases will now show a greater proportion of the overall cases in the province.

"As we move towards living with COVID, it is important everyone understands Nova Scotia continues to see new cases," said Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health. "Please continue to get vaccinated if you haven't already, stay home if you are feeling unwell, and follow the public health protocols in place to protect yourself and your communities."

OUTBREAK UPDATE

The province's health authority is reporting additional cases related to outbreaks at three hospitals: