Nova Scotia has announced seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Six previously reported cases are now considered resolved, increasing the total number of active cases in the province to 36.

Six of Thursday's new cases are located in the province's Central Zone and one is in Western Zone.

The one new case in the Western Zone is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Two of the new cases in the Central Zone are related to previously reported cases. One case in Central Zone is related to travel and the other three cases in Central Zone are under investigation.

One of the cases in Central Zone is in another province or territory. The person is a Nova Scotia resident and is included in our cumulative provincial data.

"I know following the gathering limits and other protocols can be a challenge at this special time of year," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "Let's remember that the hard work Nova Scotians have done to contain the virus means the restrictions here are not as tight as in other parts of the country. Let's also be thankful for what we do have as we continue the good work to keep COVID-19 in check. I wish all Nova Scotians a safe holiday season and a Merry Christmas."

Nova Scotia health will not be releasing data updates or news releases on Dec. 25, 26 or 27, except in 'unusual circumstances'.

"To those who celebrate Christmas, I wish you a Merry Christmas! Please ensure you are following all the public health guidelines while celebrating with loved ones," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Do your part by wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, practising social distancing, adhering to the gathering limit, staying home when feeling unwell and washing your hands."

"I want to remind people that across the province the gathering limit is 10, no matter how many people live in your house. And if you do need to travel this holiday season, go from point A to point B without making any unnecessary stops along the way," added Strang. "Now is not the time to let our guard down. Continue to follow all the public health guidelines as you celebrate this holiday season."

CASE CONFIRMED AT DARTMOUTH ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY

An employee at Jamieson Hall, an assisted living community in Dartmouth, N.S., has tested positive for COVID-19, Shannex confirmed in an update to their website.

"Based on contact tracing through public health and our occupational health and safety team, it has been determined that some resident and employee testing is required. Most of the testing was completed last night and additional testing will take place this morning," said the release posted on the Shannex website.

Due to the confirmed case, visitation is temporarily suspended at the Jamieson Hall facility. Staff say they will be arranging window visits and virtual calls for residents in isolation.

Jamieson Hall is part of the Parkland at the Lakes community on Dartmouth's Baker Dr.

10 POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE WARNINGS ACROSS HRM

Nova Scotia health has advised of potential COVID-19 exposure at 10 locations across the Halifax Regional Municipality and ask anyone at those locations during the specified times to arrange for testing immediately:

Giant Tiger in Bedford (1658 Bedford Highway)

Dec. 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m)

May develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30

Lululemon in Halifax (5445 Spring Garden Rd.)

Dec. 16 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30

Shoppers Drug Mart in Cole Harbour (4 Forest Hills Parkway)

Dec. 18 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1.

Canadian Tire Dartmouth Crossing (30 Lamont Terr.)

Dec. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1.

Pet Smart Dartmouth Crossing (65 Countryview Dr.)

Dec. 20 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.

Walmart in Halifax (6990 Mumford Rd.)

Dec. 20 between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.

HomeSense in Dartmouth Crossing (110 Gale Terrace)

Dec 20 between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.

International Paint in Burnside (250 Bronwlow Ave.)

Dec. 21 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4.

Industrial Safety World in Burnside (55 Akerley Blvd.)

Dec. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4.

Sobeys in Cole Harbour (2 Forest Hills Parkway)

Dec. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 5.

Click here for a full list of potential COVID-19 exposures in Nova Scotia.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,340 tests on Wednesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has done 104,277 tests. There have been 372 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,465 cumulative confirmed cases, and 65 deaths. 1,364 cases are considered recovered, leaving 36 active cases in the province.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 84 cases

Central Zone: 1210 cases

Northern Zone: 105 cases

Eastern Zone: 66 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Jan. 10.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: