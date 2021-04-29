N.S. reports 70 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; active infections increase to 548

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a tweet from Nova Scotia Health & Wellness, 59 of Thursday's cases are in the province's Central zone.

Nine of the new cases are in the Eastern zone, two are in the Northern zone, and zero are being reported in the Western Zone.

The province says more details will be provided later on Thursday in the province's COVID-19 case news release.

As announced Saturday, the province is no longer including "exposure category" (travel, close contact, etc.), citing increased investigations.

The province says there is evidence of community spread in Nova Scotia’s Central zone.

Public Health says the province’s other zones, Eastern, Northern, and Western, are being monitored for signs of community spread.

Eleven of Nova Scotia's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active infections increasing to 548.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 2, 2021.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide a live COVID-19 update on Thursday at 3 p.m. AT.

ASTRAZENECA TO BE OFFERED FOR PEOPLE 40-55

Starting Friday, people in Nova Scotia aged 40 to 55 will be eligible to book appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"These appointments will be open across the province, and anyone who wants to book one between those ages of 40 to 54, will be able to do so online," said Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin on Wednesday. "I know many of you have been asking for this and are anxious to get your shot."

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said cancelled appointments for AstraZeneca shots as other vaccines become available have opened availability of AstraZeneca, with as many as 10,000 doses still unused.

AstraZeneca vaccine appointments are also still open for people who are 55 to 64 years old.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Pop up testing for people 16+ with no symptoms or exposures continues Thursday at the following sites:

East Dartmouth Community Centre (50 Caledonia Road, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George Street, Sydney) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (Argyle Street entrance at 1650 Argyle Street, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: