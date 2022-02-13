iHeartRadio

N.S. reports 76 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 Sunday

image.jpg

Nova Scotia is reporting 76 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in the designated COVID-19 unit on Sunday.

Of the 76 people in hospital:

  • 13 are in intensive care
  • the average age is 66
  • the age range is nine to 93 years old
  • 71 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave

There are also 280 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:

  • 132 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
  • 148 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

In a release, the province says the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and discharges in not available Sunday.

CASES AND TESTING

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,792 tests. An additional 243 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of Sunday’s cases:

  • 96 are in the Central Zone
  • 59 are in the Eastern Zone
  • 47 are in the Northern Zone
  • 41 cases are in the Western Zone
12