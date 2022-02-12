N.S. reports 79 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 Saturday
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Nova Scotia is reporting 79 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in the designated COVID-19 unit.
Of the 79 people in hospital:
- 14 are in intensive care
- the average age is 65
- the age range is nine to 93 years old
- 73 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave
There are also 280 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 133 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 147 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
In a release, the province says the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and discharges in not available Saturday.
CASES AND TESTING
On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,222 tests. An additional 309 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.
Of Saturday’s cases:
- 122 are in the Central Zone
- 86 are in the Eastern Zone
- 51 are in the Northern Zone
- 50 cases are in the Western Zone
-
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration continues in Ottawa: Top stories in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories in Ottawa this week.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Monteith Correctional ComplexThe Porcupine Health Unit said Saturday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Monteith Correctional Complex.
-
4 COVID-19 outbreaks over, 1 declared on Vancouver Island, health authority saysFour COVID-19 outbreaks in Vancouver Island health-care facilities have ended, and a new one has been declared.
-
Toronto police close Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner ExpresswayToronto police have closed stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to the convoy protests in the downtown core.
-
O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Tremblay StationsOC Transpo first reported at 9:11 a.m. that the O-Train was out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations, with R1 Replacement Bus Service running between the stations.
-
RCMP searching for stolen vehicle that repeatedly flees from officersRCMP officers in Strathcona County are searching for a stolen vehicle that has evaded police multiple times.
-
Murder charge laid in 2020 Kelowna homicide, RCMP sayA 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a suspicious death that happened in December 2020, according to local police.
-
Condo residents evacuated after carbon monoxide leakWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm in a five-storey condo
-
Lack of students affecting Cambrian College's music programCambrian College has suspended intake to its music program for a second straight year because of a lack of students applying.