N.S. reports 8 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in new hospital admissions, cases

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 492 people in Nova Scotia have died due to COVID-19.

The data in Thursday's report covers the period between Aug. 16 and 22.

Nova Scotia is also reporting a decrease in new hospital admissions and COVID-19 cases compared to last week.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting 34 new hospital admissions, compared to 40 last week.

As of Tuesday, there were 50 people in hospital, an increase of four from last week.

Eight people are being treated in intensive care units.

The median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 79.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 1,360 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,445 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Thursday, 14.8 per cent of people in Nova Scotia have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.4 per cent had one dose, 81.8 per cent have had two doses, and 52.6 per cent have had three or more doses.