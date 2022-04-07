N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase

Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

The province's weekly COVID-19 update shows a continued increase in lab-confirmed cases, as well as hospitalizations.

In a news release Thursday, health officials say the risk of severe illness remains low during the current Omicron wave.

"COVID-19 is circulating in all communities across the province but given Nova Scotia has a highly vaccinated population, the number of hospitalizations and deaths as a proportion of total positive tests remains low," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

To date, the province has announced 263 deaths related to COVID-19, 151 of those have been during the Omicron wave.

Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of reported COVID-19 deaths is 79. Of those who died, 27.2 per cent had one dose of vaccine or were unvaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Nova Scotia is reporting another increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Between March 30 and April 5, Nova Scotia saw 61 new hospital admissions due to the virus and 16 discharges.

As of Wednesday, there were 57 people in hospital due to COVID-19, nine of whom were in intensive care.

Last week, the province had reported 51 people in hospital and 11 people in intensive care in its weekly report.

Of those in hospital:

16 per cent are unvaccinated or have one dose of vaccine

the median age is 72

NEW CASES

There were 6,991 new COVID-19 cases identified with PCR tests between March 30 and April 5, 2,803 more cases than were announced in the province’s previous weekly report.

VACCINES

As of Wednesday, 63.9 per cent of Nova Scotians had three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 87.5 per cent of Nova Scotians had two or more doses, 4.9 per cent had one dose, and 7.6 per cent were not vaccinated.