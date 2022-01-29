N.S. reports 87 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 Saturday
On Saturday, Nova Scotia is reporting 87 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.
Of the 87 people in hospital:
• 16 are in intensive care
• the age range is 1 to 100 years old
• the average age is 67
• 83 were admitted during the Omicron wave
Public health says there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:
• 112 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
• 132 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
The province has not released the number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital Saturday.
CASES AND TESTING
Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,670 tests Friday and the province reported 503 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The number of new cases broken down by zone are as follows:
• 234 cases in Central Zone
• 67 cases in Eastern Zone
• 78 cases in Northern Zone
• 124 cases in Western Zone
-
Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debutNew signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2.
-
Rallying to raise awareness of the suffering caused by drug and alcohol abuseMembers of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation are rallying to raise awareness of the effects of drugs and alcohol.
-
Driver killed after rear ending truck towing flat deck trailer on highwayOne man is dead after a pickup truck rear ended another truck towing a flat deck trailer on Highway 2 Saturday afternoon.
-
Metro Vancouver truck convoy draws large turnoutCrowds waving Canadian flags lined streets and gathered on highway overpasses Saturday, as a long convoy of honking trucks and cars rolled through Metro Vancouver and the the Fraser Valley.
-
Edmonton, St. Albert mayors concerned by local MP's presence at 'freedom convoy' rally in OttawaEdmonton and St. Albert's mayors released a joint statement calling on an area Member of Parliament to apologize for attending the "freedom convoy" rally protest opposed to COVID-19 mandates.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Simcoe, OPP sayOntario Provincial Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle in Simcoe on Saturday.
-
'A real challenge': KW Hydro crews deal with extreme cold while making repairsKitchener residents scrambled to stay warm Friday night, as a power outage left thousands of customers without heat in the midst of an extreme cold warning.
-
Ice sculptures take over Whyte Avenue as annual winter festival returns to cityThe Old Strathcona Business Association's Ice on Whyte festival returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
-
IHIT still mum on possible suspects in Coquitlam realtor's murderThe Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced that the stabbing death of a Coquitlam realtor was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to public safety, but police still won't say why they are so certain.