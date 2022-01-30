N.S. reports 92 people receiving specialized care in COVID-19 unit Sunday

Health officials in Nova Scotia said Sunday there are 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Fifteen people are currently in intensive care.

Officials said the age range of those in hospital is 1-100 years old, and the average age is 67.

Of the 92 people receiving care in a specialized unit, 88 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

According to the province, there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

117 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

139 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital was not available Sunday.

CASES AND TESTING

On January 29, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,999 tests. An additional 425 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

211 of the new cases are in the Central Zone, 52 new cases are in the Eastern Zone, 57 new cases are in the Northern Zone and 105 new cases are in the Western Zone.

Nova Scotia remains under a state of emergency. It was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22, 2020, and has been extended to February 6, 2022.