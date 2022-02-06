N.S. reports 95 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 95 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday. This includes 13 people in the ICU.
The province says the age range of those in hospital is between four and 95 years old, while the average age is 65.
According to public health, of the 95 in hospital, 87 were admitted during the Omicron wave.
Health officials say there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19, which includes:
- 135 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 139 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
The province says the number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital is unavailable Sunday.
COVID-19 CASE COUNT
The province reported 349 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after the Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 2,038 tests on Saturday.
There are 142 cases in the Central Zone, 90 cases in the Eastern Zone, 40 cases in the Northern Zone and 77 cases in the Western Zone.
