N.S. reports 95th COVID-19 related death, 41 new cases on Thursday

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 95th death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

In a news release, N.S. Health says a woman in her 80s died in the Central zone.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the woman who has passed," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a release. "The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. I urge Nova Scotians to get both doses and keep doing all you can to protect each other."

The province also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 147.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to offer condolences to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one today," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release. "COVID-19 is still in our province and the actions of Nova Scotians are critical right now. Please get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick and continue to follow public health protocols."

Twenty-nine new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Nine are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and 18 are under investigation.

Health officials say there are signs of community spread among people in the Central zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Seven new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone. Six are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one is under investigation.

Three new cases were identified in the province's Western zone. One is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case, and one is under investigation.

Two new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone, both involving close contacts of previously reported cases.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 4,357 tests on Wednesday. A total of 1,189,297COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,452 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 6,210 people have recovered and 95 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 11 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with one patient in an intensive care unit.

Since August 1, there have been 556 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Of the new cases since August 1, 408 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 330 cases (8 active case)

Central zone: 4,966 cases (103 active cases)

Northern zone: 499 cases (26 active cases)

Eastern zone: 657 cases (10 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Oct. 3, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 1,493,815 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 79.8 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 73.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: