N.S. reports decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for September in monthly report
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of September, compared to August, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
During September, health officials say 14 people died from COVID-19, 19 fewer compared to the month of August.
Of the 14 deaths, 13 were 70 and older and seven were living in a long-term care facility.
During the month of September, Nova Scotia reported a total of 4,664 PCR positive results, 2,218 fewer than what health officials reported in August.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Health officials are reporting the province saw 205 hospitalizations for COVID-19 during the month of September – three fewer than August.
The province says Nova Scotians aged 70 and older are almost 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those between the ages of 18 and 49.
Unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized at nearly three times the rate, and died at three times the rate, compared to those with three or more doses.
