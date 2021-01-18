Health officials in Nova Scotia identified four new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the total number of active cases in the province dropping to 29.

The four new cases have been found in each of the province’s four health zones, which includes the Western Zone, Northern Zone, Eastern Zone and Central Zone.

The province announced all of the new cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. Additionally, the case in Central Zone involves a student at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax who lives off-campus.

All cases are self-isolating as required.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said having cases appear in all of the province’s health zones serves as a reminder of COVID-19’s ability to spread.

“Having active cases in all zones is a reminder that the virus still wants to spread around the province,” said McNeil in a release issued on Sunday. “But we are doing a good job limiting the spread and I encourage all Nova Scotians to stay vigilant by limiting social contact, wearing a mask, distancing and following all of the other public health protocols.”

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, also thanked Nova Scotians for their efforts, as well as reminding residents to continue to follow health and safety protocol.

“Active cases across the province show us that we cannot let our guard down,” said Dr. Strang in a release issued on Sunday. “I want to thank Nova Scotians for continuing to take steps to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.”

N.S. COVID-19 DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,396 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 141,223 tests. There have been 469 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70. Four hundred and forty cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 264,394 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 65 total deaths.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The provinces confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 90 cases

Central Zone: 1270 cases

Northern Zone: 122 cases

Eastern Zone: 76 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Jan. 24, 2021.

UNIVERSITY STUDENT INCORRECTLY IDENTIFIED ON SATURDAY

In its release on Sunday, the province said its release on Saturday incorrectly identified a Cape Breton University student who tested positive for COVID-19 as living off-campus. The student lives on-campus and is self-isolating, as required.

MOBILE UNIT REMAINS IN TRURO

On Thursday, Public Health announced its Mobile Health Units would return to Truro to assist with a high demand for COVID-19 testing, following recent potential exposures in the area.

The Mobile Health Unit will remain in Truro until Tuesday.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS URGED TO BOOK COVID-19 TESTS

Nova Scotia health officials continue to encourage all post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada to book a COVID-19 test for Day 6, 7 or 8 of their 14-day self-isolation period.

Their COVID-19 tests can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: