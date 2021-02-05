Health officials in Nova Scotia identified no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the total number of active cases in the province to eight.

N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to speak at a news update at 3 p.m. Atlantic time.

RESTRICTIONS EASING

On Friday, the province announced the easing of many public health restrictions, which will come into effect on Monday until at least March 7.

“We have been seeing a low number of new cases daily, and that allows us to ease some restrictions, while keeping public health measures like wearing masks and distancing in place,” said McNeil, in a press release issued on Friday. “I thank Nova Scotians for their patience and their vigilance in following public health guidelines.”

Effective Monday at 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. March 7:

retail businesses can operate at 75 per cent capacity

fitness facilities can operate at 75 per cent capacity and must maintain three metres between people during high-intensity activities both indoors and outdoors

recognized businesses and organizations can resume hosting events with 150 people outdoors, or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity to a maximum of 100 indoors

these events must stop any food or alcohol service by 10 p.m. and end by 11 p.m.

these events include social events, arts and culture events, sport and recreation events, special events, festivals, faith gatherings, weddings with receptions, and funerals with visitation and receptions

these events include bingo, darts and other similar activities hosted by licensed and unlicensed establishments

these gathering limits also apply to meetings and training hosted by private businesses or organizations, provincial and municipal government, first responder organizations, mental health and addictions support groups, and organized clubs

organized clubs can host activities for all ages and follow the day camp guidelines to have cohorts of up to 15 within the larger indoor or outdoor gathering limit

spectators are allowed at events, including sports games and practices and arts and culture rehearsals and performances, except when they are held at schools

large facilities that already have approved plans can resume hosting events with multiple groups of 100 that are kept separate with their own entrances and exits and their own washrooms

Centre 200 in Sydney and Scotiabank Centre in Halifax can have multiple groups of 150

“As we start to be more social again with events, it’s important for Nova Scotians to continue all the layers of protection – wash hands, wear masks, practise physical distance, stay home when you’re sick, and get tested,” said Dr. Strang, in a press release issued on Friday. “In addition, everyone should make asymptomatic testing part of their regular routine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially people with a lot of contacts.”

GATHERING LIMITS

In a release issued on Friday, the province also noted the general gathering limit remains at 10 people. This limit applies to household and informal gatherings and events that are not hosted by a recognized business or organization.

There is no change to hours for restaurants and licensed establishments. These businesses must stop service at 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. There will be no exceptions to close later when there are special sports events, such as the Super Bowl. The province notes the hours also apply to all types of gatherings hosted by recognized businesses and organizations as appropriate.

Sports teams and individual competitors are still restricted to playing and competing with other teams and people with whom they routinely play or compete.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,681 tests on Thursday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 167,755 tests. There have been 495 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four-hundred-and-eighty-sevencases are now resolved.

"Let's make sure that the work of the last 11 months is not wasted by taking a chance," said McNeil. "We've seen how quickly this virus can take off on us. We've seen it next door, we're watching what's happening in other parts of Canada."

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 290,933 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,511 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 94 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,284 cases (6 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (0 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (1 active case)

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 21, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 17.295 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 4,681 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered, 10,251 were health care workers, and 1,687 were long-term care residents.

“Although we didn’t receive any vaccine last week, we are scheduled to receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer and 4,000 doses of Moderna later this week,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “As we have with previous shipments, we will administer half as first doses and save half for second doses.”

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

"As we are seeing low case numbers, we are also noticing fewer people taking advantage of our asymptomatic testing, but we need people to continue getting tested," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. "I want to encourage everyone, especially people with a high number of contacts, to make asymptomatic testing part of their regular routine. Testing is one way to stop COVID-19 before it has a chance to spread."

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: