N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.

However, the province did report 13 COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods in its weekly report Thursday.

To date, the province has announced 670 deaths related to the virus.

Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.

The data in Thursday’s online report covers Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new hospital admissions decreased from 43 to 32 in this week’s report.

According to Nova Scotia Health, as of Thursday, 25 people were in hospital due to COVID-19 – a decrease of 13 patients since the health authority’s update last week.

Four people are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 73.

As of Thursday, there were another 124 people in hospital who were admitted for something other than COVID-19, but are positive for the virus.

There are also 38 patients in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

There were 120 Nova Scotia Health employees off work on Thursday due to either testing positive for COVID-19, were awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 509 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, a decrease from 544 cases reported in its last weekly update.

VACCINATION

To date, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.3 per cent have had one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.