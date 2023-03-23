N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update.

The province is however reporting 12 COVID-19-related deaths from previous reporting periods.

Since the start of the pandemic, 819 people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The data released in Thursday's report covers between March 14 and March 20.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly decreased to 11 from 13 in the last week's update.

As of Thursday, two patients were receiving treatment in intensive care.

NSH says 69 people are in hospital for something else and also have COVID-19, while 43 people in hospital caught the virus after being admitted.

NSH says its numbers do not include data from the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

As of Tuesday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.

NEW CASES

The province says there were 394 new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s up from the 272 new cases in last week's report.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 53.8 per cent of Nova Scotians had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 28 per cent had two doses and 19 per cent had one or no doses.

NSH EMPLOYEES OFF WORK

As of Thursday, the health authority says 80 of its employees were off work because they had COVID-19, were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, or were exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The regional breakdown of employees off the job Thursday is as follows:

Western Zone: 14

Central Zone: 28

Northern Zone: 15

Eastern Zone: 23

