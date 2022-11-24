N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in latest reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its latest reporting period, and 10 new COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods, in its weekly report Thursday.

To date, the province has reported 642 deaths related to the virus.

Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.

The data in Thursday’s report covers Nov. 15 to Nov. 21.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new hospital admissions is down slightly over the last week, from 33 to 31 this week.

As of Monday, 31 people were in Nova Scotia hospitals with COVID-19 – a decrease of 12 patients since the province's last update.

Four of those patients are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 73.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 515 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 552 cases reported last week.

VACCINATION

To date, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.3 per cent have had one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.