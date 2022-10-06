N.S. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in active hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update Thursday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 544 people in Nova Scotia have died from the virus.

The average age of people who have died from the virus is 83.

The data in Thursday’s report covers Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province reported a decrease in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, 46 people were in hospital with the virus, down from 55 the week before. Four people were being treated in intensive care.

The number of new hospital admissions due to the virus decreased this week, from 56 to 51.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 74

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in positive tests Thursday.

The province is reporting 1,178 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 991 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 14.7 per cent of people in Nova Scotia were not vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.5 per cent had one dose of vaccine and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.