N.S. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in active hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update Thursday.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 544 people in Nova Scotia have died from the virus.
The average age of people who have died from the virus is 83.
The data in Thursday’s report covers Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The province reported a decrease in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, 46 people were in hospital with the virus, down from 55 the week before. Four people were being treated in intensive care.
The number of new hospital admissions due to the virus decreased this week, from 56 to 51.
The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 74
NEW CASES
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in positive tests Thursday.
The province is reporting 1,178 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 991 last week.
VACCINATION
As of Monday, 14.7 per cent of people in Nova Scotia were not vaccinated against COVID-19, 3.5 per cent had one dose of vaccine and 81.8 per cent had two or more doses.
-
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick consider pulling the plug on hosting World Junior hockey tournamentIt appears the upcoming IIHF World Junior hockey championships slated for Halifax and Moncton could be in jeopardy.
-
Safety, city wages and reviving downtown all mentioned on the campaign trailA trio of mayoral candidates shared their latest plans as the long weekend rolls in.
-
Sault reptile rescue facing closureA self-described ‘mom & pop’ shop in Sault Ste. Marie, specializing in reptile care, is fighting to stay open. Eden’s Reptile, which provides education and care instructions for snakes and other reptiles, has found out that they are in violation of an animal bylaw that prohibits certain species of snakes.
-
One person charged after North Preston man shot with pellet gun: RCMPA 21-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several charges after police say he fired a pellet gun at another person in North Preston on Thursday.
-
Calls grow louder for leadership change at Hockey CanadaHockey Canada is facing mounting pressure to make leadership changes over its handling of sexual assault allegations against players.
-
Flying beam impales car windshield, narrowly missing mom and child on Vancouver bridgePolice are investigating after a flying metal beam impaled a car windshield on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Friday, narrowly missing a young mother and her child.
-
'This is a really important building': Lions Place residents call on mayoral candidates for supportA group of residents at Lions Place is calling on Winnipeg's next mayor to help prevent the sale of the non-profit housing complex.
-
RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a suspect in a vehicle.
-
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner on the rise in Atlantic CanadaInflation has pushed up the price tag on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.