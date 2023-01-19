N.S. reports no new deaths in latest reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations, cases

Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its latest reporting period.

However, the province is reporting five new deaths from previous reporting periods.

Since March 2020, 706 people in Nova Scotia have died of the virus.

The data released Thursday covers the period between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province says 45 people were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 during the one-week period.

According to Nova Scotia Health:

Forty people were in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of nine patients in the health authority’s last update.

As of Thursday, there were another 95 people in hospital who were admitted for something other than COVID-19, but are positive for the virus.

One-hundred-and-twenty-three patients are in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted, compared to 134 the week before.

On Thursday, nine people were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health says the numbers it provides does not include data from the IWK Health Centre.

As of Tuesday, the province says the median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 75.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 599 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the one-week period, compared to 1,038 announced the week before.

VACCINATION

To date, 54 per cent of people in Nova Scotia have had three or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 82 per cent have had at least two or more doses, 3.3 per cent have had at least one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

N.S. HEALTH EMPLOYEES

As of Thursday, the health authority says 159 Nova Scotia Health employees were off work due to being diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or being exposed to a member of their household who is positive for the virus.

The regional breakdown of employees off the job Thursday is as follows:

Western Zone: 36

Central Zone: 95

Northern Zone: 18

Eastern Zone: 10

The province's full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.