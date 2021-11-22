N.S. reports one new death related to COVID-19 Monday; 60 new cases over the weekend

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday, along with 60 new cases.

Public health says the death involves a man in his 90s in the province's Western zone.

“COVID-19 is still here. It isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and it continues to take loved ones away from family and friends,” said Premier Tim Houston. “My thoughts are with everyone who is grieving. Let’s prevent anyone else from going through this pain by getting fully vaccinated, staying home if you are sick and following public health measures.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the man who has passed,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. Please do your part and get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already and keep doing all you can to protect each other.”

Along with 60 new cases over the weekend, Nova Scotia also reported 88 recoveries from the virus.

As of Monday, there are 193 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Thirty-five of Monday's cases are in the Central zone, 18 cases in Northern zone, six cases in Western zone and one case in Eastern zone.

Health officials say there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

UPDATE ON CASES AT EAST CUMBERLAND LODGE

Public health says there are no new cases of COVID-19 at the East Cumberland Lodge – a long-term care home in Pugwash.

"A total of 32 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive, and three of the infected residents have died," wrote public health in a news release on Monday. "Public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place."

POSITIVE CASES AT SCHOOLS

Since Friday, eight schools have been notified of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Staff, parents and guardians will be notified of exposures if a positive case was at the school while infectious.

A list of schools with exposures can be found online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,577 on Friday, 2,268 on Saturday, and 2,704 on Sunday. A total of 1,616,350 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, there are 16 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including seven in an intensive care unit.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,072 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,772 people have recovered and 107 have died due to COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

In total, 84.4 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: