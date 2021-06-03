N.S. reports province's youngest COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting the province's youngest COVID-19 related death, involving a man in his 30s, along with 25 new cases and 60 recoveries on Thursday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 273.

In Thursday's post-cabinet media availability, N.S. Premier Iain Rankin said a man in his 30s has died in the province's Central Zone. There have now been 88 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

“My thoughts and prayers on behalf of all Nova Scotians to the family and friends who are impacted by such a tragic loss,” said Rankin on Thursday. “Another reminder how deadly this virus can be and why it’s so important that we take this cautious, evidence based approach as we start to move through a slow reopening of our economy.”

Rankin also announced that of Thursday's 25 new cases, "most were located in the Central Zone," and all but three have known contacts or have travelled outside of the province.

“It’s not a major spike but it’s a reminder of how serious our cases are, still in the 20s, and that is concerning," said Rankin.

According to a release from the province, 15 of Thursday's new cases are located in the province's Central Zone - 11 of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and two are under investigation.

Eight new cases are located in the province's Eastern Zone - six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel and one is under investigation.

There are two new cases in the province’s Northern Zone - one is related to travel and the other is under investigation.

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a news release. "This is the youngest Nova Scotian who has died from COVID-19 and is a stark reminder that the virus can have devastating impacts. Do your part and book your vaccine appointment if you haven't done so already. Together we can slow the spread of the virus."

The province says 60 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 273, the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since April 25.

CASE DATA

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia labs processed 5,235 tests, and a total of 824,369 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,618 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,257 people have recovered, and 88 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 22 individuals in hospital, nine of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,876 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 3,821 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 279 cases (5 active)

Central Zone: 4,489 cases (180 active)

Northern Zone: 296 cases (22 active)

Eastern Zone: 554 cases (66 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 13, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 608,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 56.1 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 651,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave., Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George St, Sydney), from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cole Harbour Place (51 Forest Hills Parkway), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: