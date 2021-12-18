N.S. reports record-high single-day increase in COVID-19 cases for third straight day, with 426 new infections

For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting a new record high single-day COVID-19 case increase, with 426 new infections announced Saturday.

The previous record for a single-day case increase was on Friday, when 394 new cases were reported.

Public health says of Saturday's infections, 296 cases are in the province's Central zone, 70 are in the Eastern zone, 35 cases are in the Northern zone, and 25 are in the Western zone.

The province did not provide a number for the current total active case count, nor did they provide an update on recoveries, vaccinations or hospitalizations on Saturday.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says they are experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, now need to isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and get a lab-based PCR test. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop isolating after receiving a negative lab test. Those not fully vaccinated must continue to isolate, following the instructions for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, found online.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 8,996 tests.

MORE TAKE-HOME RAPID TESTING KITS ON THE WAY

Last week, Nova Scotia made 400,000 take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits available for pickup at public libraries across the province.

Due to high demand, some locations have already run out of kits.

"People should consider contacting the library branch or checking their social media accounts or website to ensure they have tests available," said Marla MacInnis, spokesperson for Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness, in an email on Saturday.

MacInnis says another 400,000 kits are expected from the federal government next week, which will also be distributed to public libraries for pickup.

Each take-home rapid testing kit has five tests.

“We’re asking Nova Scotians to only take what they need,” MacInnis said, noting only one or two people from each household should get a kit. “For this to work, we need to make sure tests are available to as many people as possible.”

Tests have also begun to go home with children in grades pre-primary to six. Licenced childcare centres have received information about how to access tests for families of three and four-year-olds in their care.

Pop-ups and mobile units will continue to distribute rapid tests in the Halifax Regional Municipality and other areas of the province where there is community spread or other concerning epidemiology.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: