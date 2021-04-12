N.S. reports seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; 46 active infections remain

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

All of the new cases are in the Central Zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality. Five of the cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

"Today's numbers are a reminder of the importance of being tested and continuing to adhere to the public health protocols," said Premier Iain Rankin. "By doing so we are limiting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping ourselves and our community safe."

N.S. CASE DATA

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs processed 1,984 tests.

There have been 1,775 cumulative confirmed cases in the province, 66 deaths, and 1,663 resolved cases, leaving 46 active.

There are currently three patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, none in intensive care units.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 119 cases (eight active case)

Central zone: 1,423 cases (30 active cases)

Northern zone: 134 cases (two active cases)

Eastern zone: 99 cases (six active cases)

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: