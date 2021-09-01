N.S. reports seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, all in province’s Central zone

Nova Scotia continues to inch closer to its COVID-19 vaccination goal of having 75 per cent of the entire population fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of Wednesday, 1,446,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.

In total, 77.9 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 71 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

SEVEN NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Twelve previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active infections dropping to 60.

Public Health says all seven of Wednesday’s cases are in the province's Central zone. Four cases are related to travel and three are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,584 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. A total of 1,119,850 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,038 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,884 people have recovered, and 94 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently no one in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19.

Since April 1, there have been 4,296 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,208 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 304 cases (5 active case)

Central zone: 4,781 cases (47 active cases)

Northern zone: 319 cases (5 active cases)

Eastern zone: 634 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to September 5, 2021.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: