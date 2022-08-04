N.S. reports slight decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down slightly in Nova Scotia, according to data released by the province Thursday.

The data in Thursday's update covers seven days between July 26 and Aug. 1.

The province is reporting 54 new hospital admissions, down from 60 last week, during that time period and a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

As of Tuesday, there were 41 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, down from 42 at that time last week. Eight people were being treated in the intensive care unit.

The median age of a person in hospital with the virus is 75.

The province is not reporting any additional deaths related to COVID-19 at this time. Nova Scotia has reported a total of 468 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 1,683 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,910 last week.

VACCINATION

As of Thursday, 81.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.2 per cent have had one dose of vaccine. The province says 15 per cent of Nova Scotians have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time.