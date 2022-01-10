N.S. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19; 59 people in hospital as of Monday

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Public health says the deaths involve:

a man in his 60s in the Eastern zone

a man in his 70s in the Northern zone

a man in his 80s in the Central zone

All three individuals contracted COVID-19 during the Omicron wave.

"The Omicron wave has taken three Nova Scotians, and I'm devastated for the loved ones they are leaving behind," said Premier Tim Houston. "This is exactly why restrictions are needed - as another layer to protect those who are most vulnerable to severe disease. So please, do your part to keep your family, friends and community members safe."

As of Monday, there are 59 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to the virus, two of whom are in intensive care.

Since Friday, health officials say there have been 29 people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 and 19 individuals discharged.

The ages of those in hospital range from 31 to 100 years old, with an average age of 69.

Fifty-five of the 59 people hospitalized were admitted during the Omicron wave.

"There's no doubt this wave is very different, but there's also no doubt that the virus can have very severe impacts on some people. We all have a responsibility to protect the people around us who need it and our healthcare system. Follow restrictions and get your vaccine - whether it's your first, second or booster dose," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

seven (11.9 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

35 (59.3 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

two (3.4 per cent) are partially vaccinated

15 (25.4 per cent) are unvaccinated

Less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, according to public health.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Sunday, Jan. 9, 1,856,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 90.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, 82.9 per cent have received their second dose, and 19.9 per cent have received a third dose.

HOSPITAL OUTBREAKS

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) is reporting three outbreaks at Nova Scotia hospitals.

Those outbreaks are being reported at:

Northside General Hospital in North Sydney

Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow

Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax

The health authority says fewer than five patients at each facility have tested positive for the virus.

NSHA is also reporting additional cases related to the outbreaks in five hospitals:

Two additional patients in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where fewer than 10 people have tested positive.

Two additional patients in a separate ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where fewer than 10 people have tested positive.

Two additional patients in a ward at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital, a total of 13 patients have now tested positive.

Two additional patients in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital, where fewer than 10 people have tested positive.

One additional patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary, a total of 17 patients have now tested positive.

"All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place," reads a release from the public health.

NEW CASES AND TESTING

Public health is reporting 816 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the estimated number of active infections to 6,906.

The province did not provide the number of recoveries on Monday.

Of Monday's new lab-confirmed cases:

526 are in the Central zone

110 are in the Eastern zone

70 are in the Northern zone

110 are in the Western zone

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 4,063 tests.

