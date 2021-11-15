N.S. reports three COVID-19 deaths, including two tied to outbreak at care home
Nova Scotia is reporting three more COVID-19-related deaths, including two that are connected to a long-term care facility at the centre of an ongoing outbreak.
Health officials said today two people who died of the disease were residents in their 80s of the East Cumberland Lodge care home in Pugwash, N.S., and that the third death involved a woman in her 60s in the northern zone.
Officials say that since their last update Friday, eight more residents and four more staff members at the care home have tested positive, for a total of 38 infections tied to that facility.
Eleven schools have been notified of a COVID-19 exposure over the last three days.
Officials are reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19 today and 190 more recoveries from the disease.
Nova Scotia has 265 active reported cases and 16 people in hospital with COVID-19, including seven in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.
-
Abbotsford schools closed Tuesday, following flooding and evacuationsSchools in Abbotsford, B.C., will be closed for a second day Tuesday as the area deals with flooding following an intense fall storm.
-
A.R. Kaufman Public School to get new nameA.R. Kaufman Public School is the latest location added to the Waterloo Region District School Board’s list of renaming local schools as the legacy of historical figures come into question.
-
Families forced to deal with cancelled bus routes in SudburyAs COVID-19 rages in Sudbury, more and more families are being affected by bus cancellations and potential contact with cases.
-
Jarome Iginla leads pandemic class in Hockey Hall of FameJarome Iginla headlined the five players and one executive enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night -- a year later than originally intended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Here's how Albertans can add their COVID-19 vaccine record to Google PayAlbertans can add their COVID-19 vaccination proof to their Android device or Google Pay application for ease of access.
-
'A step in the right direction': City develops decade long-term poverty reduction planA new poverty reduction document is up for consideration in Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba-developed protocol providing treatment to lung cancer patients with delayed surgeriesA Manitoba-made medical innovation is helping lung cancer patients who have had their surgeries delayed due to the pandemic.
-
Program offers cheap rent for businesses to set up in downtown SudburyThe Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association has launched a unique new program called Zero Vacancy Downtown.
-
Track washout to blame for partial derailment of train in B.C.: CN RailThe mudslides and flash flooding reported across southern British Columbia during an intense fall storm also had an impact on a national railway over the weekend.