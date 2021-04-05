N.S. reports three new COVID-19 cases Monday in province's Central zone; 32 active

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

All three cases are in the province's Central zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, one is a close contact to a previously reported case and one remains under investigation.

All three individuals are self-isolating, as required.

"Along with following all of the public health measures, Nova Scotians should continue to get tested regularly for COVID-19," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia. "Regular testing helps us detect cases early and helps prevent them from spreading."

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin thanked Nova Scotians for their hard work and respectfulness, and urged them to continue with their efforts to keep cases low in the province.

"The virus is still present in the province and there are high numbers outside our region,” said Rankin, in a news release on Monday. "I'm asking all Nova Scotians to stay the course and continue protecting each other by following public health measures and getting vaccinated when it’s their turn."

Five of Nova Scotia's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 32.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,212 tests on Sunday. The province has completed 439,078 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,742 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,645 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19, with no one in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 117 cases (12 active case)

Central Zone: 1,397 cases (16 active cases)

Northern Zone: 133 cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 95 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 18, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 113,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 83,939 were first doses and 29,532 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 48,882 went to health care workers, and 8,971 were long-term care residents, as of March 30.

As of last Tuesday, the province has received a total of 155,319 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 17,138 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: