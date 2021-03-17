Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One of the new cases is in the Central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The other case is in the Western zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. This person is self-isolating, as required.

"Nova Scotians have made changes to their daily lives to limit the spread of COVID-19 and it's no different for St. Patrick's Day," said Premier Iain Rankin. "We have been fortunate to have little to no new cases recently, but we know that the virus can quickly find its way back into our communities. It's important to adjust your St. Patrick's Day celebrations so as to be as safe as possible."

Four previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases in Nova Scotia dropping to 15.

The province's top doctor says it is important that St. Patrick's Day is celebrated different this year.

"Keep your gatherings small, stick with your consistent social group, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home if you are feeling unwell," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,749 tests on Tuesday.

The province has completed 393,182 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,674 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,594 cases have recovered and 65 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is one person in the hospital as a result of COVID-19, with nobody in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 106 cases (7 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,349 cases (8 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (0 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 87 cases (0 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 21, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 52,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 34,530 were first doses and 17,822 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 35,197 went to health care workers, and 6,602 were long-term care residents.

As of Wednesday, the province has received a total of 104,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 25,308 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

UPCOMING RAPID TESTING SITES

Nova Scotia lists the locations for their COVID-19 rapid pop-up testing sites on their website.

Rapid testing in Nova Scotia is offered to people who:

are over 16

do not have symptoms

have not travelled out of province

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Upcoming rapid testing sites include:

Wednesday March 17 at the Halifax Convention Centre - Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, March 19 at the Dalhousie University Goldberg Building from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19 at the The Glasgow Square Theatre, 155 Riverside Pkwy, New Glasgow from 1 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 at the Dalhousie University Goldberg Building from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday March 20 at The Glasgow Square Theatre, 155 Riverside Pkwy, New Glasgow from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday March 21 at the Halifax Convention Centre- Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday March 21 at the Liverpool Legion (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 38), 43 Henry Hensey Dr, Liverpool from noon to 7 p.m.

Monday March 22 at the Halifax Convention Centre - Argyle St. entrance from noon to 6 p.m.

Monday March 22 at the Liverpool Legion (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 38), 43 Henry Hensey Dr, Liverpool from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

UPCOMING MOBILE UNIT TESTING SITES

Drop-in and pre-booked appointments for public health's Mobile Units are available at:

Whycocomagh Fire Hall (9519 Trans-Canada Highway, Whycocomagh)

Wednesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Wednesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tatamagouche Fire Department (202 Main St, Tatamagouche)

Wednesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Wednesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Judique Community Centre (5473 Trunk 19, Judique)

Thursday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Thursday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Peter’s Lions Community Hall (39 Lions Ave, St. Peter’s)

Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: