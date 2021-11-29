N.S. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19; 59 new infections over the weekend

Nova Scotia is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Health officials say one death involves a man in his 60s who was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.

The other death involves a man in his 70s in the Western zone. Public health says he was not a resident of a long-term care home.

"I am saddened to learn that two more Nova Scotians lost their lives because of this virus. I offer my condolences to those grieving," said Premier Tim Houston. "We must stay vigilant as the holiday season approaches to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our province. We can do this by getting vaccinated, following public health measures and not socializing if you are sick."

Public health says the province's COVID-19 online dashboard will reflect the information surrounding the deaths on Tuesday when it is updated.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the two people who passed away," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Getting vaccinated will not only protect you but also your loved ones. I encourage all Nova Scotians to continue to work together and do your part in keeping each other safe by getting fully vaccinated and following public health measures."

59 NEW CASES, 58 RECOVERIES

Nova Scotia is also reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 58 recoveries, with the total number of active cases dropping to 171.

Thirty-eight of the new cases are in the province's Northern zone and 21 are in the Central zone.

"There is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia," wrote public health in a news release on Monday.

UPDATE ON EAST CUMBERLAND LODGE

Public health says there are no new cases of COVID-19 at East Cumberland Lodge.

"A total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive, and four of the infected residents have died," wrote public health. "Public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place."

POSITIVE CASES AT SCHOOLS

Since Friday, nine schools have been notified of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Staff, parents and guardians will be notified of exposures if a positive case was at the school while infectious.

A list of schools with exposures can be found online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,686 on Friday, 2,476 on Saturday, and 2,589 on Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 13 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including four in an intensive care unit.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,227 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,947 people have recovered and 109 have died due to COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

In total, 84.6 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

As of Sunday, 1,632,289 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 789,898 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 18,800 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: