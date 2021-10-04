N.S. residents vaccinated outside the province can apply for a vaccine passport

Nova Scotia residents are now able to add COVID-19 vaccines they received outside the province or through a workplace vaccination program to their vaccine passport.

The vaccine passport is available to those who received one or both doses in another province, territory or country, or in a workplace vaccination program, such as members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

It also includes anyone who received at least one dose of vaccine in Nova Scotia.

The province says original records from the place where people were vaccinated are acceptable, though the standard Nova Scotia format is preferred.

People who are eligible can submit the following information online.

official proof of vaccination for each dose received from another province, territory, state or country

health card number

government-issued identification

Official proof of vaccination must be issued by the government or organization that administered the vaccine. It should show the name of the government or the name and civic address of the organization. It should also include the name of the vaccine received and the vaccination date.

The province says it will take up to three weeks for eligible people to get their updated proof of vaccination because the information must be verified.

People who are not permanent residents of Nova Scotia and received both doses of vaccine outside the province cannot transfer their records into the Nova Scotia proof of vaccination.

That includes visitors, out-of-province students and people who are working here temporarily.