N.S. Salvation Army sees double the normal demand for school supplies

It wasn’t long ago when Daisy Williams was picking up school supplies from the Salvation Army, but Thursday, she was volunteering with the organization to help hand them out.

“It’s such a tremendous help to each and every one that gets the help because I find everybody needs a little of something,” said Williams.

Families made their way through the front doors to pick up backpacks containing notebooks, pencils, markers and more.

For Williams, the reaction from families is what's most rewarding.

“The smile they had on their face, when they were given a school bag, is just unbelievable,” she said.

For years, the Salvation Army has provided families with school supplies. But this year, it says the number of families in need has doubled.

“We're now heading towards the 600 mark counting a waiting list for children and youth to receive assistance,” said Salvation Army Cpt. Brent Haas. “We have never seen anything like this before.”

It’s not just a Nova Scotia problem, the number of families in need of supplies has increased across the Maritimes. It's gotten to the point where they don't even have enough backpacks to give out, so they’re using totes.

“The numbers keep on climbing for people in need,” said Gina Hagget, with the Salvation Army. “It doesn't go away. It just keeps on going, the demand. And we have to answer to that demand."

With only a few days left until school begins, the waitlist for school supplies is growing. The Salvation Army is encouraging Maritimers to donate what they can, as soon as they can.