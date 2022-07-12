N.S. says it won't try to justify housing discrimination against disabled people
The Nova Scotia government says it won't try to exempt itself from a court ruling that concluded the province discriminated against people with disabilities who were seeking housing.
Government lawyer Kevin Kindred told a Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission board of inquiry hearing today that the province will not pursue Section 6 of Nova Scotia's Human Rights Act.
That section would have permitted the government to argue that its housing discrimination against people with disabilities is justified in a free and democratic society.
Instead, the government says it will negotiate a remedy to the problem.
The Court of Appeal ruled last year that the government's failure to offer "meaningful" access to housing for people with disabilities amounted to a violation of their basic rights.
Future hearings before the human rights board of inquiry are scheduled to take place Oct. 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
-
Island Health asks pregnant women to relocate off Salt Spring Island amid staffing shortageExpecting families are being asked to relocate off Salt Spring Island to other nearby communities amid a midwife shortage at the B.C. Gulf Island's only hospital.
-
New cruise route will take you from Toronto to New York CityTo avoid the chaos unraveling at Toronto Pearson Airport, travellers can opt to take a luxury boat ride to New York City instead.
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warningEnvironment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
$11-million investment to help relieve supply chain congestion at Port of WindsorThe Essex Terminal Railway Company and federal government are investing $11.2 million to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to ManitobaManitoba is set to see more electric vehicle charging stations pop up throughout the province the federal government announced on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study findsVaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
-
$18,000 in counterfeit cash seized in KenoraA 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit cash in the Kenora, Ont., area.
-
Investigation into fatal crane collapse in Kelowna 'well-advanced' but not complete: WorkSafeBCOne year after a crane collapsed at a Kelowna, B.C., construction site killing five workers, WorkSafeBC says a multi-pronged investigation is still ongoing.
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirmsSomeone in Greater Sudbury has tested positive for monkeypox, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.