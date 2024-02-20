iHeartRadio

N.S. school evacuated over propane leak: RCMP


Pictou Landing First Nation School in Nova Scotia is pictured. (Source: Pictou Landing First Nation School/Facebook)

The Pictou Landing First Nation School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a propane leak .

According to RCMP Const. Dominic LaFlamme, police assisted fire crews with the leak at the school. Staff and students left the building.

In a social media post, the school said they were sending students home due to “a malfunction in the building.” In a follow-up post, the school said the issue was resolved and the building would be open on Wednesday.

CTV News Atlantic has reached out to the school and the Pictou Landing Fire Department.

