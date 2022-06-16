N.S. school put on lockdown, dismissed early after 'unconfirmed threat' made online: RCMP

Students at Drumlin Heights Consolidated School in Argyle, N.S., were dismissed early from classes Thursday after the school was put on lockdown due to an "unconfirmed online threat."

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the K-12 school around 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a possible threat made towards the school online.

At that time, the school was put on lockdown as a precaution. Shortly after, police conducted a controlled dismissal to remove all staff and students from the building.

Once the school was emptied, police say officers cleared the building and did not locate any threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

