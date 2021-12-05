N.S. school to close to contain spread of COVID-19

A Halifax-area school will be closed this week due to COVID-19.

A release issued Saturday evening says Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary will be closed to students from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10 to prevent further spread of the virus among the school community.

The school teaches students in Grades 2 to 5 and is located in Timberlea, N.S.

Both the school and public health will share information about reopening plans later in the week. School staff and families will also be contacted by the principal about learning from home.

Public health's mobile testing unit will be at the school on Dec. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Junior Elementary, a pre-primary to Grade 1 School, remains open.