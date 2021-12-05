N.S. school to close to contain spread of COVID-19
Atlantic.CTVNews.ca Writer
Natalie Lombard
A Halifax-area school will be closed this week due to COVID-19.
A release issued Saturday evening says Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary will be closed to students from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10 to prevent further spread of the virus among the school community.
The school teaches students in Grades 2 to 5 and is located in Timberlea, N.S.
Both the school and public health will share information about reopening plans later in the week. School staff and families will also be contacted by the principal about learning from home.
Public health's mobile testing unit will be at the school on Dec. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Junior Elementary, a pre-primary to Grade 1 School, remains open.
-
Youth dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.Police in Brockville, Ont. say a youth has died after being hit by a freight train.
-
Man brandishes knife in Cambridge robberyPolice are looking for two suspects involved in a Saturday evening robbery in Cambridge.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saint John Paul II Catholic SchoolA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a student cohort at Saint John Paul II Catholic School in Kitchener.
-
Kings hope to fare better on road, face OilersThe Kings didn't capitalize on their recently completed seven-game homestand, so they'll attempt to turn things around Sunday evening on the road, facing the Oilers in Edmonton.
-
Canada introduces temporary exemption for stranded travellers in South AfricaAfter expanding its travel ban to include 10 countries in southern Africa, the Canadian government has introduced a temporary exception for travellers who provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departing.
-
Blue Bombers to face Roughriders in today's Western FinalThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday’s West Division Final.
-
Crews respond to house fire in Southgate TownshipOntario Provincial Police and emergency crews were called to a residential fire near Dundalk early Sunday morning.
-
Military repairing cracks in the tails of 19 CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicoptersThe Canadian military's fleet of maritime helicopters is undergoing inspections and repairs after cracks were recently found in the tails of four CH-148 Cyclones.
-
Timmins families go Downtown for some 'Holiday Fun'Families in Timmins were getting into the spirit of Christmas this weekend with 'Holiday Fun Day' in Downtown Timmins.