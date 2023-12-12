N.S. seized three million contraband cigarettes in last year

The flow of contraband cigarettes and cigars appears to be increasing in the Maritimes as both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick reported massive seizures in the last year.

The New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety told CTV News Atlantic last month they have seized more than one million contraband cigarettes since April 1; now Service Nova Scotia reports a similar spike.

“In the past year, we have seized approximately (three) million contraband cigarettes and 80,000 contraband cigars,” said Geoff Tobin, communications advisor with Service Nova Scotia and Department of Cyber Security and Digital Solutions.

Tobin said they have seen a marked increase in the amount of contraband cigarettes in Nova Scotia in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The three years leading up to the pandemic averaged about (one) million cigarettes per year,” he said.

“Those numbers have increased since the pandemic, with 1.7 million in 2021-22, and 2.3 million in 2022-23.”

Tobin said the taxes owed on the three million seized contraband cigarettes would be $885,600; the value of the contraband cigarettes seized in New Brunswick so far this year would be roughly $259,300 in provincial tax and $160,900 in federal excise tax.

“Contraband tobacco is popular for trafficking due to its high-profit margin,” Tobin said. “The illegal sale of contraband tobacco undermines public health efforts and poses health risks to consumers - particularly youth.

“It also contributes to organized crime by funding criminal activity, and it contributes to substantial losses in tax revenue for the province.”

