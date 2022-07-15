N.S. senior struck and killed crossing highway to assist another driver
A 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a highway to help another driver who had just hit a deer.
Colchester County District RCMP responded to a collision involving an SUV and a deer on Highway 102 north in Alton, N.S., around 9:25 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of the SUV was uninjured and they were able to pull their vehicle to the side of the road. RCMP was on scene providing assistance while waiting for a tow truck
While they were waiting for the tow, police say a pickup truck stopped on the opposite side of Highway 102. The driver of the pickup truck exited his vehicle to see if he could help.
According to police, the man was struck by a passing pickup truck while crossing the highway. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the passing pickup truck was not injured.
Highway 102 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacueesThe Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote first nation.