N.S. seniors advocate concerned that vaccine rollout will be delayed

While the numbers are climbing more quickly, there are concerns that not all Nova Scotia seniors will be vaccinated by the end of the month.

While most clinics are operating smoothly, one seniors advocate is critical of the way the province is communicating about vaccines.

Russell Cook received his first vaccine shot on Thursday and said the process was quick.

"The nurses are great too," says Cook, who adds that after a difficult pandemic year, he's no longer feeling as anxious.

"I was until I got my shot," he said.

But, he admits he was hoping to get vaccinated much earlier in the year.

"It was a long time waiting for it," Cooksays. "That was the only problem I had."

Seniors advocate Bill VanGorder says those expecting all Nova Scotia seniors to be vaccinated by late April need to know that "it could be later than that, even later than may."

Based on information available to VanGorder, the timeline is entirely dependent on the availability of the doses.

"They didn't start planning soon enough," VanGorder said. "They knew last August that we would be in this position to start giving people vaccines."

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness told CTV in a statement that part of the reason for a slow-down in the roll out was because the province was "originally holding back half of every shipment for a second dose."

VanGorder says, to be fair, the process at these clinics is very well organized.

"They are being very careful about how they are rolling things out," VanGorder said.

However, there are lingering issues that VanGorder says are causing stress and delays.

"The communication has been mixed and it's causing anxiety for people who are still waiting to get their first shot," he said.

The Department of Health and Wellness also said they are communicating in a range of ways to reach as many people as possible, but VanGorder is calling for improvements.

"The problem is letting people know when they can get their vaccine and how to register for it," said VanGorder, who is also critical of the provincial vaccination website.

"The online system is a clunky," VanGorder says, adding that it's a complicated website, especially for people who do not have experience navigating the internet.

VanGorder also said he's hearing from seniors who are finding the telephone system to be not user-friendly.

When they call in to book a vaccination appointment, they are sometimes getting left on hold for too long and then they give up and hang up.

In some cases, VanGorder says those people still do not have an appointment booked.