N.S. sets another single-day record high with 522 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday

Nova Scotia is reporting 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the sixth day in a row the province has announced record high single-day case increase.

The previous record for the highest single-day case increase was on Monday, when 485 new infections were announced.

Public health says 382 of Tuesday’s cases are in the province's Central zone, 59 are in the Eastern zone, 38 cases are in the Northern zone, and 43 are in the Western zone.

Nine people are currently in hospital in Nova Scotia, three of whom are in intensive care.

The province did not provide a number for the current total active case count, nor did they provide an update on recoveries on Monday.

Since Dec. 15, Nova Scotia has announced 2,590 new cases of COVID-19, including the highest daily totals since the pandemic began.

On Monday, nine schools in the province have been notified of an exposure at their school.

A full list of school exposures is available online.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, now need to isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and get a lab-based PCR test. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop isolating after receiving a negative lab test. Those not fully vaccinated must continue to isolate, following the instructions for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, found online.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 10,201 tests.

RESTRICTIONS TIGHTENING

Nova Scotia is imposing tighter COVID-19 restrictions in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“We need further restrictions to ensure everyone slows down, reins in their socializing, and limits opportunities for the virus to spread. It may mean a smaller Christmas dinner than you’d planned, but it’s better to be small and safe," said Premier Tim Houston, during a live COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday.

The new restrictions, which includes changes to gathering limits, physical distancing requirements and long-term care, will take effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain in place until at least Jan. 12.

A full list of restrictions can be found online.

APPROACH TO TESTING CHANGES

Nova Scotia's top doctor says the province needs to change its approach to testing in order to keep up with demand.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says that due to the high volume of cases, the province needs to prioritize its supply and testing capacity to ensure those who need a test are able to get one.

Effective immediately, PCR testing is being limited to individuals who:

have symptoms of COVID-19.

are close contacts of positive cases.

have an increased risk of severe disease.

are living in a congregate living setting.

are integral to keeping the province's health-care system running.

"For everyone else, even those with symptoms who aren't in one of the above groups, you will need to start using rapid tests," said Strang. "If your rapid test is positive, you will no longer need to do a follow-up PCR test. You will assume you have COVID and then follow with isolation and then notify any of your close contacts."

Strang also says the province will no longer be making rapid test kits widely available in order to avoid a backlog of test results.

"We are also pausing our workplace testing programs in lower-risk workplaces," said Strang.

OUTBREAKS DECLARED AT TWO HOSPITALS

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says an outbreak has been declared at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

"Currently there are a very low number of patients impacted (less than five), and all patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place," read a release from public health on Tuesday.

Public health says more details will be provided when available.

NSHA also reported an outbreak at the St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S. Officials say the outbreak involves less than five patients.

"As a precaution, NSHA is testing identified close contacts. Testing will be made available for all staff and doctors on site who want to get tested," read a release.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT EASTERN PASSAGE

On Tuesday, an outbreak was also declared at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre – a nursing home in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Health officials say three staff members have tested positive for the virus and no one is in hospital.

"All staff and 97 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated. Eighty-six per cent of eligible residents have had a booster shot," wrote public health.

UPDATE ON OUTBREAK AT PARKSTONE ENHANCED CARE

Health officials say there are no new cases reported at Parkstone Enhanced Care – a nursing home in Halifax.

A total of one resident and one staff member at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all eligible residents have had a booster shot.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 1,740,158 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 792,848 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 90,369 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: