N.S. sex offender charged a month after release for allegedly using the internet
A Pictou, N.S., man who was convicted of sex offences last year has been charged a month after his release for allegedly breaching a prohibition order that bans him from using the internet.
The Pictou County District RCMP says 50-year-old Gerald Paul Ward was charged with sexual offences against children in June and August in 2017.
Ward was convicted in June 2021 on two counts of sexual interference and two counts of making and distributing child pornography.
As part of his sentence, Ward was placed on a lifetime prohibition order banning him from accessing the internet or other digital network.
Ward was released from custody last month after completing his sentence.
The RCMP says it started investigating Ward this month after receiving complaints that he was using the internet.
Ward is now facing a charge of failure to comply with a prohibition order. He appeared in Pictou provincial court on Wednesday.
Police say he was released on conditions, including that he not possess any devices capable of accessing the internet, and that he not use the internet directly or indirectly.
Ward is due back in Pictou provincial court on July 6.
-
Firefighters frustrated after 'many cars' drive over supply hose during Vancouver fireMultiple drivers ran over a firefighting hose in South Vancouver on Friday, impacting an already tense effort to douse the flames at a two-alarm house fire.
-
B.C. pledges $750K to expand access to free menstrual productsThe British Columbia government says it is providing $750,000 to expand access to free menstrual products for people who need them and to help the United Way establish a task force to consider how to end “period poverty.”
-
Saskatoon council approves plans for 'major' leisure centreSaskatoon city council and the YMCA are entering a partnership with the intention to plan and build a new joint-use leisure centre in Saskatoon's east side.
-
Crossword-loving grandma who thought she won $5,000 realized her lotto prize was actually a lot largerA recent lottery winner excitedly told her daughter she was suddenly $5,000 richer. She was wrong.
-
Campbell River car dealership reopens after fireThe owner of a Campbell River, B.C., car dealership is attributing lessons learned through COVID restrictions with helping his staff continue to operate following a recent structure fire.
-
19-year-old Londoner facing stunt driving charges after speeding near Grand BendA man from London has been charged with stunt driving after travelling more than 70 km/h over the speed limit near Grand Bend last weekend, according to Huron County OPP.
-
B.C. speedboat driver arrested with 650kg of meth 'feared for his family's safety,' he told U.S. investigatorsNew details are emerging after a 51-year-old Alberta man was arrested aboard a speedboat that U.S. authorities say was carrying 650 kilograms of methamphetamine between Washington state and British Columbia.
-
Windsor police seek help identifying driver after rollover crashWindsor police are asking for the public’s help identify a driver who fled after a rollover crash.
-
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hateAs Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.